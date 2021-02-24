10 things to do this week

24.02 - 02.03 2021
See digital art

26.02.2021

The Rotondes’ bi-annual Multiplica celebration of digital art takes a different format this year, spread over four weekends up until December.

Ronaldo to return to “potato field” pitch

The new Stade de Luxembourg will have to wait to welcome its first visitors 

Photo: Caroline Martin

Portugal’s national team will play Luxembourg at Josy Barthel Stadium on 30 March and not at its new stadium in Kockelscheuer, where IT infrastructure isn’t ready. 

Portugal’s top player, Cristiano Ronaldo, in 2019 had slammed the pitch at Josy Barthel Stadium, calling it a “potato field.” It has since been re-grassed, but it remains to be seen whether the lawn now lives up to the player’s expectations.

The City of Luxembourg had hoped to inaugurate the €77m Stade de Luxembourg with the World Cup qualifier on 30 March. The decision to delay its opening came after an onsite visit by UEFA officials.

IT infrastructure tests weren’t satisfactory, the Ville de Luxembourg said in a statement, and there isn’t enough time to stage a test match.

The IT infrastructure includes video surveillance, electronic access control and fire alarms, but also connectivity for journalists and TV broadcasting. More tests are needed, the statement said, citing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Progress will be evaluated around Easter, at the start of April. The stadium will be used for football and rugby matches once complete.

Professional athletes can compete under current coronavirus restrictions but must present a negative virus test result. The match at Josy Barthel is set to take place without fans, unless the government changes rules when they expire on 14 March.

Works on the Kockelscheuer Park & Ride facility, which will serve people visiting the stadium as well as commuters, began earlier this month.

