Royal palace warns of phony crown prince profile

The lord chamberlain has signaled that someone is impersonating Crown Prince Guillaume on Twitter.
“The Grand-Ducal court wishes to clarify that the account [in question] has no connection with the crown prince [nor with] the Grand-Ducal Court. It is therefore a fake,” according to a palace press statement issued on 13 May. “The lord chamberlain has initiated the required actions and procedures.”
The fake Twitter profile was started earlier this month and as of Wednesday at 2pm had not actually tweeted anything but still managed to garner 141 followers.
Bogus account. The royal palace said this Twitter profile was inauthentic. Staff screenshot
This is hardly the first occasion when the crown prince’s name has been usurped for questionable purposes. Invitations to a purported charity event were “signed” with his name last November. With Guillaume currently dominating news headlines (he became a first-time father on Sunday) his name could be in for further abuse.
The royal family’s authentic Twitter account is @CourGrandDucale.