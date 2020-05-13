10 things to do this week

Royal palace warns of phony crown prince profile

News Current affairs 13.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Luxembourg’s royal court has encouraged members of the public “to ignore” a Twitter account that falsely claims to be Crown Prince Guillaume’s. He does not have an individual Twitter profile, a palace spokesperson told Delano on Wednesday. Photo by Yucel Moran on Unsplash

The lord chamberlain has signaled that someone is impersonating Crown Prince Guillaume on Twitter.

“The Grand-Ducal court wishes to clarify that the account [in question] has no connection with the crown prince [nor with] the Grand-Ducal Court. It is therefore a fake,” according to a palace press statement issued on 13 May. “The lord chamberlain has initiated the required actions and procedures.”

The fake Twitter profile was started earlier this month and as of Wednesday at 2pm had not actually tweeted anything but still managed to garner 141 followers.

Bogus account. The royal palace said this Twitter profile was inauthentic. Staff screenshot
This is hardly the first occasion when the crown prince’s name has been usurped for questionable purposes. Invitations to a purported charity event were “signed” with his name last November. With Guillaume currently dominating news headlines (he became a first-time father on Sunday) his name could be in for further abuse.

The royal family’s authentic Twitter account is @CourGrandDucale.

