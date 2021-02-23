Royal visit for new medical device production line

Crown Prince Guillaume and economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP) on Monday inaugurated new Rotarex production lines, aimed to produce medical devices to help in the fight against covid-19.
Rotarex CEO Jean-Claude Schmitz with Minister Fayot (2nd from left) and crown prince Guillaume (r.), 22 February 2021 Photo: Vincent Flamion
Thanks to a €4.5m investment, the Lintgen-based facility will be able to produce in-house such devices as valves and regulators, which healthcare workers will be able to use to administer oxygen and other medical gases.
Additional plans currently underway for Rotarex include three R&D projects totalling €1.5m, which are aimed at developing next-generation products and enhancing production automation. The company also aims to double its production, as well as create 10-25 jobs by 2025.
Fayot praised the contributions the company had made in the covid-19 fight, adding that with the investment, Rotarex “is fully in line with the European strategy to reindustrialize and strengthen critical supply chains, with the aim of improving resilience in the face of crisis situations. In addition, the started R&D projects demonstrate once again that the company has assimilated the value of research and innovation as an asset in terms of competitiveness."
In 2023, the company will move its head office to a 30,000m2 space in Bissen, over two-thirds of which will be dedicated to production. The site will also include an industry 4.0-type automated storage system.
Rotarex began in the grand duchy in 1922 and is now active in 65 countries, with 780 of its 1,600 worldwide staff based in Luxembourg.