Royals & press, slower economy, airline troubles: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Aaron Grunwald about recent headlines and upcoming events during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they talked about.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement they will step back as senior members of the UK royal family has been fuelling headlines in the UK. There has been a somewhat similar situation in Luxembourg in the past, while the Luxembourg press has a very different relationship with the grand ducal family.
Recent reports indicate that Luxembourg’s economy is slowing down. What does this mean for the job and housing markets?
KBL European Private Bankers has changed its name to Quintet Private Bank.
This week UK regional air carrier Flybe, which operates a line between Luxembourg and Manchester, was on the brink of collapse. Why is the airline business so rough and how has Luxembourg’s airport been doing?
And recommended events: The Vakanz travel fair this weekend. The Russian charity ball on Saturday evening. Nicolas Schmit hosts a “citizens dialogue” on social issues on Monday. The tiny house talk on Tuesday. And the BGT play “The best of men, the worst of men”, about Charles Dickens, on Thursday.
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on 100,7 airwaves on 23 January.