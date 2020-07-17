RTL publishes charta for website comments

Luxembourg media group RTL is to make changes to the rules on allowing readers to comment on stories on its Luxembourg language website.
The move follows a revelation that although some 95,000 comments were posted in 2019, 24.5% were refused for a variety of reasons--RTL cites incitement to hatred, obscene language and insults.
The new charta asks readers to stick to facts and the subject at hand, to show respect and express themselves so that everyone can understand what they are trying to say. It even asks readers to try and comment in Luxembourgish, though will not disallow comments in French, German or English.
Comments with illegal content--for example, incitement to hatred or violence, using racist or sexist language--that use obscene language or personal attacks or don’t respect freedom of expression will be rejected.