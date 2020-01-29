Rubbish intercepted at Lux-France border

Luxembourg’s environmental administration announced on Tuesday that checks on the Franco-Luxembourg border resulted in the interception of 2.5 tonnes of prohibited waste on French territory.
Spot checks as carried out by Luxembourg and French authorities on the two countries' border on 24 January Photo: AEV
The checks were performed jointly between the grand ducal police and French authorities on 24 January on both sides of the border.
Of the prohibited waste intercepted, 2 tonnes were rubble, while the remainder was waste in rubbish bags.
According to the administration, the companies are responsible in making sure their employees comply with regulations on waste transfers. If an employee crosses the border with waste produced on construction sites within Luxembourg, or within the framework of projects there, he or she is required to hold registration for the transport of such materials.
However, waste produced in the grand duchy should generally be disposed of within the country’s borders “unless there is no possibility of recovery or disposal in the country of origin”. Depositing such waste at a recycling centre in a neighbouring country is illegal.
The administration further confirmed it plans on carrying out the “necessary steps” with the companies owning the vehicles in question.