10 things to do this week

22.07 - 28.07 2020
1

Watch film on Glacis

21.07.2020

The Glacis has been transformed into a vintage drive-in and sit-down cinema featuring recent blockbusters and classic films, as well as a food village.

Ryanair to give up Frankfurt-Hahn base

News Business 23.07.2020 Delano staff
Ryanair planes shown at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, located 120km from Luxembourg 

Ryanair planes shown at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, located 120km from Luxembourg 

Photo: Shutterstock

Budget airline Ryanair has announced it will give up its base at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport. 

The decision was made after a majority of their German pilots refused to accept proposed pay cuts of 20% over four years, until 2024. 

The decision is only the latest in a string of measures Ryanair has taken to counter the impact of travel restrictions and suppressed demand sparked by the covid-19 health crisis.

It is expected that Ryanair will also decide to close its bases at Düsseldorf and Berlin-Tegel, which is expected to lead to the dismissals of further pilots. 

In July, the airline announced it would be cutting up to 1,000 Ireland-UK routes and 4-year agreements on pay reduction of its staff of up to 20% in the two countries. 

In May, Ryanair had also announced plans to cut some 3,000 jobs in Europe.  

Ryanair Frankfurt-Hahn airport aviation airline industry