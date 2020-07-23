Ryanair to give up Frankfurt-Hahn base

Budget airline Ryanair has announced it will give up its base at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport.
The decision was made after a majority of their German pilots refused to accept proposed pay cuts of 20% over four years, until 2024.
The decision is only the latest in a string of measures Ryanair has taken to counter the impact of travel restrictions and suppressed demand sparked by the covid-19 health crisis.
It is expected that Ryanair will also decide to close its bases at Düsseldorf and Berlin-Tegel, which is expected to lead to the dismissals of further pilots.
In July, the airline announced it would be cutting up to 1,000 Ireland-UK routes and 4-year agreements on pay reduction of its staff of up to 20% in the two countries.
In May, Ryanair had also announced plans to cut some 3,000 jobs in Europe.