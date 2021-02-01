Ryanair: steep Q3 loss, urges EU to "step up" vaccination efforts

Ryanair announced on Friday a €308m loss in its third quarter as traffic slumped from 36m to 8m, or -78%.
Year-on-year, the budget carrier experienced a -82% change in revenue, to €0.34 billion, even if operating cost performance was stronger, at -63% over the same timeframe, which Ryanair cites in part due to purchase of 75 additional B737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft which burn around 16% less fuel and improve capacity by 4%.
“Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the industry,” Ryanair stated in its Monday press release, adding that UK and EU travel bans and restrictions heavily impacted the carrier. “Ryanair expects the latest lockdowns and pre-arrival covid test requirement to materially reduce flight schedules and traffic through to Easter,” it added.
As a result, Ryanair has adjusted its FY21 traffic forecast down from “up to 35m” so somewhere between 26-30m and is expecting “the most challenging year” in its history. “We are cautiously guiding an FY21 net loss (pre-exceptional items) of between €850m and €950m.”
Although the airline praised the UK for its expected 50% of the population to be fully vaccinated by end-March this year, it expressed concerns about the EU’s vaccination rollout. “The EU now needs to step up the slow pace of its rollout programme to match the UK’s performance.”