Sacred Heart appoints new board for strategic review

Sacred Heart University's Luxembourg branch has appointed a new board with a view to considering “new strategic directions.”
SHU in Luxembourg--an affiliate of SHU's US-based Welch College of Business and Technology-- offers evening MBA programmes as well as graduate certificates in a variety of fields, including digital management, leadership and private equity. Around 700 alumni have graduated from the institution since its foundation 30 years ago.
The university has now set up a Board of Regents--chaired by Raymond Schadeck--which will facilitate the review process to adapt existing and develop new study programmes.
“Education provides freedom and choice and will be key to define what the world of tomorrow will look like. And I take it as my responsibility to guess, but also influence, among others via education, what the world of tomorrow might look like,” Schadeck said in a press statement.
Schadeck in 2010 concluded a long career at EY Luxembourg and has since held board positions at Luxinnovation and numerous financial institutions in the grand duchy. Twelve further members sit on the Board of Regents, including former University of Luxembourg rector Rolf Tarrach.
The Welch College of Business and Technology in 2019 appointed former Harvard faculty Martha J. Crawford as dean. The Luxembourg branch under her leadership has, “as a result of its success in the past, been entrusted with an even more prominent role in the university’s overall strategy,” the statement said.