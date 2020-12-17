"Scandalous": Union accuses Luxair of redeployment ruse

A Luxembourg trade union has dubbed Luxair’s handling of staff on short-time employment as “scandalous”, claiming the airline selected people it considered “low performers”.
Under a three-year plan, the airline reached an agreement with the government and unions in November to set up a staff redeployment unit (CDR) to stave off redundancies during the pandemic activity slump.
But in a press release published on Thursday, the LCGB said that contrary to the tripartite agreement, Luxair was targeting “low performers” as opposed to overstaffed roles.
“This way of acting is scandalous and constitutes a lack of consideration and a total disregard for the employees, some of whom have been working for Luxair for many years.”
“This way of doing things is unacceptable and in no way respects the demands of the trade unions, nor the agreements of the aviation sector tripartite, which guarantee the continued employment of employees through, in particular, general or public utility work and training plans.”
The LCGB said unions had reported their findings to the government and have called for an emergency meeting for further analysis of “real overstaffing in various departments.”
Delano contacted Luxair for comment but they had not responded at the time of publication.