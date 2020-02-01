Schengen video is big hit; here’s the answer to Youtuber’s question

“That border is a little weird,” Tom Scott stated of the Moselle River, which forms the border between Luxembourg and Germany, in a video he recently made in Schengen.
Scott, a British Youtube presenter, pointed out in the video that the Moselle River is a condominium between Luxembourg and Germany, which under international law signifies joint jurisdiction over the river.
That led Scott to ask who exactly was responsible for public safety on bridges and boats on the Moselle. Scott was not sure, but Delano asked Luxembourg’s justice ministry and the answer is pretty clear.
Scott’s Youtube channel has 2.1m subscribers. The Schengen video--part of his “Amazing Places” series--has attracted more than 502,900 views and more than 1,290 comments at the time of writing.
Here’s what Scott said in his “The bridge that’s in two countries at the same time” video published on 27 January:
“If you look at the map, there is a tripoint, just over there, to the west of an island. That’s where France, Germany and Luxembourg all meet. And it was there, actually on a boat, out at the tripoint, where the Schengen Agreement was signed....
“But that tripoint out there is not strictly true. The border between Germany and Luxembourg doesn’t follow the Moselle River. The border is the Moselle River. And that’s an important distinction. In most cases, international borders that follow rivers are defined as following the centre line, which raises questions in itself--because rivers can erode the banks and change paths sometimes--but borders are at least usually defined as a line of theoretically zero width, which is how mapmakers mark it. But here Germany and Luxembourg share the river north of France. It is a condominium. Under the treaties they’ve signed, they both have full control of it. Which means if you’re standing on the north tip of that island or on that bridge up there, you are in both countries at the same time....
“Standing on that bridge, above the water, all of you is in both countries simultaneously....
“Half an hour of research and I can’t tell you why they made that decision or what the legal result would be if you tried to commit a crime on that bridge or on a boat in the river....
“That’s one of the wonderful things about borders like this. When you can walk between three countries as easily as you can walk between counties or towns or neighbourhoods.”
So who is responsible for public safety on and over the river? The answer: both Germany and Luxembourg at the same time. The two countries have “harmonised” rules and procedures.
A justice ministry spokeswoman told Delano:
“A condominium involves two legislations and two jurisdictions who are applicable at the same time, except if a formalised agreement stipulates that only one law is applicable or in case of a common law.”
She stated:
“In case of a crime, the prosecutors from Luxembourg and from Germany decide who will handle the legal matter. There is no specific legislation that stipulates the handling of a crime but more of a common agreement how to proceed best.”
In case of shipping disputes:
“...the Moselle Convention [designates] a particular court providing a right to appeal at a court of appeal in which three judges named by the three countries of the Moselle Convention sit.”
Who is responsible for safety on the river, for example, a boat in danger? The justice ministry spokeswoman said:
“The Moselle Convention of 1956 rules the navigation for the whole Moselle, including the 27km of the condominium.
“Inside the condominium, the Luxembourg navigation department and police and the German river police operate. The river police from Saarbrücken ensures [enforcement] with their boats as well as the boats from the navigation department and the police. The catalogue of infractions is harmonised by the Luxembourg and German navigation departments, so that the fines are the same whether it is the Luxembourgish or German police that issues the ticket (contravention).”
She had a message for anyone who falsely thinks the Moselle river is a no man’s land. The Luxembourg justice ministry rep warned:
“You better be careful when violating the law as two authorities can punish illegal behavior. The river is not a lawlessness space.”
So if you’re getting mugged on that bridge, Tom Scott, you’ve got two police forces ready to respond.