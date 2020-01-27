Schneider ESA top job rumour

Luxembourg’s outgoing economy minister is thought to be eyeing up the top job at the European Space Agency (ESA), according to Le Quotidien.
The French language daily newspaper reported on Monday that Etienne Schneider (LSAP) was in the process of positioning himself to become the next ESA director general.
If true and successful, the Luxembourger would succeed Jan Wörner, who leaves the post in summer 2021.
Schneider is to step down from government on 4 February. He was a driver of the Space Resources initiative launched in 2016 and aimed at diversifying the country’s economy in space-related activities such as earth observation data and resource mining.
Since then, Luxembourg has introduced legislation on the ownership rights of space resources and launched a space agency to nurture a newspace startup eco-system in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg is one of 22 members of the European Space Agency at whose council meetings Schneider has represented the country.