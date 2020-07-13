Schneider named director at Belgian property firm

The former LSAP deputy prime minister Étienne Schneider has joined the board of Besix, a Belgian construction and property development group.
Schneider will serve as an independent director. Besix said in a press release on 13 July that:
“His extensive experience will contribute to the further growth of Besix Group as he brings both deep financial expertise and a strong vision of innovation and leadership.”
Schneider was economy minister from February 2012 to February 2020 and deputy PM from December 2013 to February 2020. He was also defence minister between December 2013 and December 2018 and health minister from December 2018 to February 2020.
Since leaving political office, Schneider has joined the board of directors at Sistema, a Russian conglomerate that owns East-West United Bank, in May, and the Luxembourg steel giant ArcelorMittal, in June.
Brussels-based Besix said it operates in 25 countries. Globally it built the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and European Parliament in Brussels.
In Luxembourg, its Besix Red unit developed Ferrero Group’s new headquarters in Findel and is currently developing the Icône complex in Belval. Its Wust Luxembourg and Lux TP construction subsidiaries have renovated the Adolphe Bridge and built the Philharmonie and Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg funicular.