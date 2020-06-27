School uniforms, parking & cigarette litter: 15 new petitions

Employment measures, ending sectoral collective holidays and school uniforms are among the 15 new petitions that went live on Friday:
- Petition 1621 calls for a lifting of the ceiling for tetrahydrocannabinol levels in cannabidiol products, from 0.3% to 1%.
- Petition 1622 wants additional measures to support employment during the health and economic crises.
- Petition 1623 wants school times and out-of-school club opening times to be maintained as they were during covid-19.
- Petition 1625 calls for households which have a garage to park their cars inside or in front of it and to make this compulsory.
- Petition 1626 wants tax advances or annual tax recalculations to be integrated into the monthly wage for collectively taxed couples.
- Petition 1627 calls for a system that will enable veterinary fees to be reimbursed.
- Petition 1628 wants an end to the system of sectoral collective holidays, such as the construction sector’s “congé collectif”.
- Petition 1629 wants the A and B separated school cohort system introduced to limit exposure of learners in schools to continue until the end of the school year.
- Petition 1630 wants to end the sale of small, combustion-fuelled appliances for the garden, forest or roadside maintenance by 2022, and ban their use by 2025.
- Petition 1631 calls for alternative treatments and therapies to be subsidised under the country’s health system.
- Petition 1632 wants uniforms to be introduced into public schools, high schools and universities to prevent bullying.
- Petition 1633 calls for all delivery vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes to be electric powered by 2025.
- Petition 1634 wants a public awareness raising campaign to stop people cigarette butt littering.
- Petition 1636 wants a system for people to test themselves for STDs.
- Petition 1638 calls for greater protection of architectural heritage.
These petitions will remain open for signature until 6 August.
Who can sign?
Anyone may sign a petition, provided they are aged 15 or over and have a social security card in Luxembourg.
If the petitions garner 4,500 signatures or more before they are closed for signing, Luxembourg MPs will debate the subject in parliament.
The next debate is scheduled for 29 June when parliament will discuss petition 1535, proposing a bonus to reognise the exceptional engagement of healthcare staff during the pandemic.