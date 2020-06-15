Second wave fear in China as European borders open

German tracing app, UK race commission, Luxemburg emissions targets, Atlanta protests, Hertz shares sale, Hello Kitty changes hands, and hatching ducklings. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
China stats spark fear of second wave
Parts of Beijing were in lockdown again on Sunday as China reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases in months. The Guardian reports that 36 new coronavirus cases were discovered in the capital city and another 19 across the country. CNBC says the Fengtai district of Beijing was reportedly in “wartime emergency mode” and the capital has banned tourism.
Borders with Belgium and France reopen
Luxembourg’s borders with France and Belgium reopened at midnight on Monday, meaning travel to both countries is once again unrestricted. However, social distancing and hygiene regulations are in place and need to be respected.
Germany set to launch tracing app
Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday that the country’s smartphone app to trace coronavirus infections will be launched this week, Reuters reports. The app, developed by software company SAP and Deutsche Telekom, uses bluetooth to detect and contact people at risk of infection. But, as The Telegraph reports, Germany’s daily R-rate rose to 1.02 on Sunday. The Local Germany has details on how the app works.
UK to set up new race commission
British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his government will set up a Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities to look “all aspects of inequality – in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life”. Writing in The Telegraph, Johnson said nothing could excuse the behaviour of the racist “thugs and bovver boys” who attacked police in London on Saturday. But, referring to calls to remove public statues, he also said he was “extremely dubious about the growing campaign to edit or photoshop the entire cultural landscape.” The Guardian reports that Johnson was criticised by some commentators for using the word “victimisation” while saying he wanted to “change the narrative” on race.
Atlanta authorities seek Wendy’s arsonist
Reuters and Fox News report that police have issued a picture of a woman dressed in black whom they suspect of having started a fire at the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where police killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man, on Friday. The killing sparked more Black Lives Matter protests, on Saturday. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arsonist’s arrest.
Luxembourg will probably meet emissions target
Environment minister Carole Dieschbourg (Déi Gréng) has said that the covid-19 lockdown has led to a 70% fall in the sale of fuel, which could mean that Luxembourg will meet its 2020 emissions target of reducing CO2 by 20% compared to 2005. Speaking on Radio 100,7, Dieschbourg also said that there would be no immediate rise in taxes on fuel, that plans to limit car lease tax breaks to electric vehicles would be examined over the next few months, and that the government would accelerate the building of some cycle lanes. More in our noon briefing.
Cost of Trump Jr. sheep trip security revealed
Donald Trump Jr.'s 8-day trip to Mongolia to hunt a rare type of sheep involved US Secret Service expenses totalling $76,859.36, according to CNN and USA Today.
Hertz stock sale gets green-light
A judge has ruled that struggling rental car company Hertz can proceed with a new share offering, even though the stocks could end up being worthless. According to Bloomberg, Hertz reckons the sale could raise as much as $1 billion.
Goodbye for Hello Kitty founder
Hello Kitty founder Shintaro Tsuji is stepping down at the age of 92 in favour of his grandson Tomokuni Tsuji, who is currently senior managing director. The Guardian says it is the first change at the Sanrio company since the launch of the iconic character in 1975.
Ducklings hatched from supermarket eggs
A woman in Hertfordshire, England, has managed to hatch three ducklings from eggs she bought in a supermarket. Charli Lello put the eggs in an incubator as an experiment while in lockdown. A month later the ducklings she has named Beep, Peep and Meep emerged from their shells. The BBC and The Evening Standard have more.
