SES affiliate to equip US Air Force with satcom capabilities

SES Government Solutions will be equipping the US Air Force (USAF) with satellite communications capabilities, SES announced on Monday.
Through the advanced battle management system (ABMS), SES Government Solutions was awarded the tests contract allowing them to compete for individual task orders which combined have a $950m ceiling value.
“This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms,” SES explained in the Monday announcement.
President and CEO of SES Government Solutions Pete Hoene (retired USAF) said of the announcement, “As the need for technology and data on the battlefield increases, so does the need to access resilient and robust high-performance connectivity from anywhere in the world,” adding that “we're excited to enable technological advancement at ABMS and keep our military at the forefront of innovation.”
In September, SES Government Solutions and Isotropic Systems entered into an two-phased antenna evaluation contract with the US Air Force Research Laboratory. The contract is an extension of the partnership which sees the former two entities working together “to produce scalable, cost-effective terminals capable of providing government, military, and commercial access to the existing O3b constellation and the groundbreaking O3b mPOWER system [a satellite-based comms system] set to launch late next year," according to SES.
In the same month SES also announced it had signed with Microsoft to become its medium earth orbit Azure Orbital which not only allows SES to advance its cloud-first strategy but will also see the two giants invest in ground stations, which SES will manage for the MEO segment in Phoenix, Arizona, and the earth observation segment in Quincy, Washington.