Settling in: 5 ways to deal with bureaucracy

Dealing with civil servants may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Be prepared
Try to find out in advance exactly what documents you require before you go to your appointment. There is nothing worse than leaving empty-handed and having to make a second rendezvous.
Time your visit
Some local authority offices can get very busy at peak times. If you can be the first person in the queue in the morning, all the better. Still, be prepared to wait--make sure you have something to drink and read.
Smile
A cheerful approach works wonders, even with the grumpiest of Luxembourg bureaucrats. A confident “moien” will at the very least grab their attention.
Learn the language
If you speak Luxembourgish--even a few well-chosen phrases--you will generally be treated with sympathy. But most offices have someone who speaks English, so don’t be worried about not being able to communicate.
Stay cool
As in every country, there are civil servants who can appear discourteous or dismissive. Don’t let that deter you from your goal. Remain calm and focus on what you need to achieve rather than the person you are dealing with.