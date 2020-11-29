Settling in: How to register as a resident

All new residents planning to stay in the grand duchy for three months or more must declare their presence at the office of the municipality where they intend to live.
Certification
Third-country citizens who want to stay longer than 90 days can apply for a residence permit. This will require a health certificate; proof of housing; certification of employment, self-employment or attendance at an educational institution; and a police record. It is recommended to bring more than one copy of your police record, as obtaining it once out of your last country of residence may be difficult.
Language, please
It is also worth noting that if your documents are in a language other than French, German or English, you’ll need an official translation from an accredited translator.
Married, with kids
If arriving with family, you should also bring your family record book or, if you don’t have one, the certificate of marriage or registered partnership. You should also provide birth certificates for each child.
Third country extras
If you are a citizen of a non-EU country, you must obtain a visa for the first three months of your stay before departure. You will also need to have health insurance and proof of sufficient means to cover expenses for the duration of your stay.
First things first
Everyone, including EU citizens, needs to present a valid national identity card or passport, proof of where you are living in the form of a signed lease or, if you are still in temporary digs, a certificate of accommodation.
Deadlines
Timing is of the essence. As an EU citizen, you have 8 days to register. If you’re from a non-EU member state, you must declare your arrival within 3 days of getting to Luxembourg, regardless of how long you plan to stay.
www.guichet.lu/en