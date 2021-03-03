Shout out for short radio plays

An arts organisation wants to hear from budding radio play writers and producers in Luxembourg after launching a contest.
The Luxembourg European Association of Performing Arts (Leapa) is calling for short radio dramas for its 2021 writing competition. Playing time should be 2-12 minutes, with a maximum of five entries per person.
Writers can submit in two categories;
- A recording of a complete radio drama, including all voices and sound effects;
- A script for a complete radio drama, including detailed descriptions and durations of all sound effects, as well as type of voice(s) if applicable.
Excerpts from longer pieces are not permitted unless it makes dramatic sense on its own. The deadline for entries is 6 June 2021.
The competition will be judged by a panel of experienced writers and listeners. The best entries will be performed at a public gathering, pandemic rules permitting.
Entry is free for Leapa members. Non-members pay €3 for one, and an additional €2 for each supplementary entry thereafter. Entries can be submitted in physical form by post to Leapa at 17, rue de l’église, L-5423 Ersange.
Further information and the rules of competition can be found here.