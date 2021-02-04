Six teams chosen for next Luxembourg in Transition phase

Following an international consultation, six multidisciplinary groups are currently competing to develop solutions for a decarbonised and resilient future for Luxembourg and the Greater Region.
The Luxembourg in Transition project is a pilot study led by the ministry of energy and spatial planning in order to determine the ecological transition of Luxembourg towards 2050. The goal is to achieve a more resilient and zero-carbon cross-border country and space. The project will help set guidelines and frameworks that will shape spatial planning for the next 30 years.
Drawing on the methodology of the Greater Geneva consultation, the team surrounding energy and spatial planning minister Claude Turmes (Déi Gréng) launched an international call for applications in the spring of 2020 to bring together innovative ideas and bold concepts that can accompany decision-makers in the years ahead.
The expected results of the consultation will guide the redesign of the so-called master programme for spatial planning (PDAT) and initiate pilot projects to make a concrete commitment to ecological transition.
Thirty teams submitted their proposals to a jury which in October 2020 selected ten teams to move into the next round. These ten teams--including engineers, architect, researchers and other experts--were then tasked with developing a project methodology. The teams had the opportunity to present their approach and develop their ideas through interviews, which are available on the Luxembourg in Transition website.
As a result of these presentations, six teams were selected to move into Phase 3 of the process. These are:
- 2001, 51N4E, Lola, Sytematica, Transsolar SAS, Endevour, ETH Zürich, TU Kaiserslautern, Yellow Ball, Gregor Waltersdorfer, Maxime Delvaux, Office for Cities;
- AREP Ville SAS, Sorbonne Université, Taktyk, Mobil’homme, Quattrolibri;
- KCAP Architects&Planners, Arup Deutschland, Cabane Partner Urbane Strategien und Entwicklung;
- MVRDV, Goudappel Coffeng, Transsolar Inc., H+N+S, Deltares, Drift, University of Twente, ITC Faculty;
- TVK Architecte et Urbaniste, Partie Prenante, Soline Nivet Architecture, Université Gustave Eiffel, Sol & Co, Justinien Tribillon, Université Grenoble Alpes, Institut de géographie alpine, Institut national de l’économie circulaire;
- University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology, Centre for Ecological Learning Luxembourg, Institut fir Biologësch Landwirtschaftan Agrarkultur, Office for Landscape Morphology.
The teams had to develop a plan of how to go from the current state of 15-18 tonnes of CO2 emissions to 1 tonne offset of CO2 produced per capita per year. As part of their plan, the teams had to:
- show understanding for the effort required by society to achieve the desired goal,
- propose a way to assess the effectiveness of each proposed measure,
- explain the impact of different sectors (such as mobility, housing, food, leisure, etc.),
- define a model (a metric) to assess the impact of measures and actions,
- cross-reference these proposals with economic, social and environmental projections,
- and create a matrix of strategies and tactics that will be used in the next phase of a Greater Region-wide study.
At the same time, a citizens' committee, launched on 18 January, supports the work of the consultation and can--while receiving accelerated scientific training as well as professional support--participate in the discussions of the consultation and participate in conferences and debates organised in this regard.
This citizens' committee will also be able to present its ideas and opinions to the selected teams, to formulate proposals in the face of the stated challenges.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.