10 things to do this week

11.03 - 17.03 2020
1

Win March Delano Live passes

12.03.2020

The next Delano Live, now on 17 March, tackles the thorny topic of data protection and online privacy. We have passes to give away to this invite-only event.

Sixth Form Options Evening for Year 11 Students

Sponsored content Brand Voice International 10.03.2020 Brought to you by St George's International School
 Credit : St George’s International School

 Credit : St George’s International School

St George’s International School, Luxembourg will be hosting an Information Evening for secondary students and their families on Thursday, 19th March from 6:00pm in the School’s Auditorium. Students currently attending other Secondary schools in Luxembourg and the surrounding countries are welcome to attend.

The Sixth From Options Evening is aimed towards students aged 15 and 16 who are interested in learning more about the St George’s pre-university curriculum, a rigorous programme of study leading up to ‘A Levels’ (international Advanced Level exams).

During this event, attendees will learn about the subjects available and examinations in Years 12 and 13 (for students aged 16-18) of a Secondary education, based on the English school system.

St George’s is an independent, not-for-profit school located in Luxembourg-Hamm that emphasises learning according to individual needs. Approximately 300 students currently attend its Secondary school. Classes are held in English and students with A-level qualifications are accepted for admittance to universities all over the world.

Upcoming Secondary Events

Secondary Open Morning on Thursday 26th March 2020

Details: Open to all students wishing to start Secondary School at St George’s, there will be short presentations and a tour of the school.

Location: St George’s International School

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm

Sign up here.

Key Stage 4 Information Evening on Thursday 2nd April 2020

Details: The evening is for students aged 13 and 14 who want to learn more about the Higher Secondary curriculum leading to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE)

Location: St George’s Auditorium

Time: 6:00pm

Sign up here.

 Secondary Information Evening on Thursday 7th May 2020

Details: The evening is for all prospective secondary students (and their parents) who want to discover more about its Secondary curriculum, excellent examination results and university destinations.

Location: St George’s Auditorium

Time: 6:00pm

Sign up here.

These events are free of charge and are held in English for all those who are interested in attending. More information is available on www.st-georges.lu or by contacting [email protected].