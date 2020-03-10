Sixth Form Options Evening for Year 11 Students

St George’s International School, Luxembourg will be hosting an Information Evening for secondary students and their families on Thursday, 19th March from 6:00pm in the School’s Auditorium. Students currently attending other Secondary schools in Luxembourg and the surrounding countries are welcome to attend.
The Sixth From Options Evening is aimed towards students aged 15 and 16 who are interested in learning more about the St George’s pre-university curriculum, a rigorous programme of study leading up to ‘A Levels’ (international Advanced Level exams).
During this event, attendees will learn about the subjects available and examinations in Years 12 and 13 (for students aged 16-18) of a Secondary education, based on the English school system.
St George’s is an independent, not-for-profit school located in Luxembourg-Hamm that emphasises learning according to individual needs. Approximately 300 students currently attend its Secondary school. Classes are held in English and students with A-level qualifications are accepted for admittance to universities all over the world.
Upcoming Secondary Events
Secondary Open Morning on Thursday 26th March 2020
Details: Open to all students wishing to start Secondary School at St George’s, there will be short presentations and a tour of the school.
These events are free of charge and are held in English for all those who are interested in attending. More information is available on www.st-georges.lu or by contacting [email protected].
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close