10 things to do this week

19.01 - 26.01 2021
1

Register for Relais

19.01.2021

Registration for the 16th edition of Relais pour la Vie opened this week.

Slow vaccine takeup among fire & rescue workers

News Current affairs 21.01.2021 Jess Bauldry
2020 archive photo shows the central coordination offices of Luxembourg's fire and rescue, the CGDIS

2020 archive photo shows the central coordination offices of Luxembourg's fire and rescue, the CGDIS

Photo: Mike Zenari (archives)

Only a third of all paramedics and freelance doctors invited to be vaccinated have done so, the health minister has reported.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Paulette Lenert (LSAP) wrote that of the 5,226 invitations sent out inviting paramedics and staff in fire and rescue service the CGDIS, 1,637 people had responded, corresponding to a 31.3% participation rate.

Lenert cautioned the deadline was 21 and 24 January and an assessment should be done after these dates to ascertain participation levels.  

Paulette Lenert CGDIS luxembourg vaccination pandemic covid-19