Slow vaccine takeup among fire & rescue workers

Only a third of all paramedics and freelance doctors invited to be vaccinated have done so, the health minister has reported.
Responding to a parliamentary question, Paulette Lenert (LSAP) wrote that of the 5,226 invitations sent out inviting paramedics and staff in fire and rescue service the CGDIS, 1,637 people had responded, corresponding to a 31.3% participation rate.
Lenert cautioned the deadline was 21 and 24 January and an assessment should be done after these dates to ascertain participation levels.