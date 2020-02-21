10 things to do this week

SME business permit request increase, 2019

News Number of the day 21.02.2020 Delano staff

With the rise in business permit requests in Luxembourg, the country serves as an “economic motor of the greater region”, says minister Lex Delles (DP). 

The minister for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) presented on Thursday key figures on business permits issued in the country by the directorate general of the middle classes, the main contact for SMEs. 

Of the 12,014 permit requests recorded in 2019 (compared to 11,342 in 2018), around 66% of these were in the commercial sector, followed 29% in the crafts industry, and 5% in the liberal professions.

Another positive trend is the fact that the average processing time for such requests was slightly reduced year-on-year, from 9.8 days in 2018 to 9.4 days in 2019. In the Thursday communiqué, Delles added that reducing such processing was indeed a priority for the directorate. “To this end, we will in particular strengthen the staff of the relevant department, while maintain an in-depth analysis of requests for establishment permits.”

