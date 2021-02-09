Sneak peek at the new Cloche d'Or P+R car park

Structural work has begun for the P+R Cloche d'Or car park located near the Stade de Luxembourg, which should be operational in 2023.
An artist's impression shows the new Cloche d'Or P+R car park expected to open in 2023 Photo: Beng
Part of Luxembourg’s multi-modal concept, motorists will be able to leave their vehicle at the park and ride and hop on a tram at the Cloche d'Or once the network is extended. From there, they can also take a bus.
Designed by Beng Architectes Associés, the car park offers 2,000 spaces over four floors. In addition to serving commuters it will also be offered to people attending sports events at the stadium. It will include 50 electric charging stations, a secure bike storage or mBox and a bike rental Vel'Oh station. A shop will be integrated into the concept, as will toilets and common rooms for tram and bus drivers.
The end of the works is scheduled for mid-2023, a little before the arrival of the tram expected in autumn 2023 (the stop in front of the Stadium will be a new terminus while waiting for the extension to the south via the Esch-Luxembourg link). The costs related to this construction are €74 million including tax.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu