Social distancing forces communes to find wedding alternatives

It could be possible for couples to tie the knot somewhere other than their town hall, under a new law being drawn up as a result of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Bill 7577, if passed into law, would make it possible for guests of a civil partnership or marriage to celebrate in communal buildings when town hall rooms are too small to ensure an appropriate distance between wedding guests.
The bill makes provision for an alternative building, which could be a cultural centre, sports hall, theatre or multi-purpose building. It would not be enough to simply meet outdoors since the location must be precise enough that anyone wishing to oppose the union can find it.
The alternative location would be decided by senior councillors of the respective commune. During parliamentary discussions on Wednesday, Interior minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP) said 24 requests had been made to communes to host weddings somewhere other than a town hall building.