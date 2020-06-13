Social support street art at station

Youngsters from Bonnevoie supervised by artist Yves-Laurent Grosbusch have livened up the railway station.
The street art project was the brainchild of Miki Vujovic of Service Streetwork, which provides advice for the homeless in Bonnevoie and the Gare and helps them connect with residents in those neighbourhoods. It is supported by the city of Luxembourg, Asti, the Red Cross and Inter-Actions.
The street art project, which received support from the CFL national rail network’s safety, security and environment service, was started over the Pentecost weekend. The budding artists following the codes of urban art to create graffiti in the colours of the rainbow on the steps connecting track 3 at the main railway station to Bonnevoie. The project, supervised by street artist Yves-Laurent Grosbusch--better known in the street art world as "Stick"--will be completed this weekend.
Grosbusch had already showcased his graffiti talent at the “Para-Chute” centre in the station, which was created in March 2016 by the CFL in partnership with the City of Luxembourg. “Para-Chute” provides support for young without no permanent abode or facing economic hardship or social exclusion and helps them find suitable support structures. The ministry of the family started contributing to the project in 2017.