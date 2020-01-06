Soleimani killing fallout; Morrison on defensive

Croatia election, Turkish troops in Libya, Venezuela power struggle, Kenya terrorist attack, Golden Globes and the king of Beaujolais. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Pompeo justifies Soleimani killing
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has insisted in an interview on NBC that the Trump administration would have been “culpably negligent” had it not taken the action to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Meanwhile, analysts and commentators have been speculating on the wider implications of the attack that killed Soleimani. Michael Knights writing for Politico argues that he could “see the potential for a success in Iraq” if “Iran’s malign influence” continues to be purged. Stephen Hadley in The Washington Post says that the US doesn’t necessarily have to be drawn deeper into Middle East involvement “if the parties choose diplomacy.” And in the light of Iran rolling back on the 2015 nuclear deal, as reported by the BBC, in The Guardian Patrick Wintour says that diplomacy or “all-out conflict” might be the only real choices remaining. Joe Kent on Fox News wants the Trump administration to withdraw from Iraq, claiming that “we have no vital U.S. interest in Iraq and there is nothing there worth fighting for.” But CNBC reports that president Trump said on Sunday that if Iraq did kick out US troops they would be charged with “sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever”.
Morrison under pressure over bush fires
Scott Morrison’s “nonchalant response”, as The New York Times puts it, to his country’s bushfire crisis has left the Australian prime minister under increasing pressure. The Guardian Australia’s political editor Katherine Murphy argues that an ad put out by Morrison via Twitter “was staggeringly objectionable” and highlighted his failure to lead. Morrison has warned that the fires might go on for months but, according to live update coverage from The Guardian, he has now announced that the National Bushfire Recovery Agency will oversee a $2bn fund. The BBC reports that air quality in the Australian capital Canberra was rated the worst in the world last weekend. Reuters reports that a second day of light rain on Sunday brought relief for firefighters. Writing for ABC, professor of pyrogeography and fire science David Bowman suggests that shifting Australia’s peak holiday season to the cooler months may on way to start rethinking how the country adapts to climate change.
Turkish troops to support Libyan government
The BBC reports that Turkish troops have begun to arrive in Libya to support the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The GNA is fighting against rebel forces under General Khalifa Haftar that are backed by Egypt and the UAE. On Saturday at least 30 people were killed in an attack by Haftar’s rebels on a military academy in Tripoli, according to Aljazeera.
Venezuelan chaos
Reuters reports that opposition leader Juan Guaidó was forcefully prevented by troops from entering parliament in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Sunday as the Socialist Party appointed legislator Luis Parra as the head of congress. The move, which The Washington Post calls a “sharp escalation” in president Nicolás Maduro’s “gambit to end Guaidó’s quest to unseat him” leaves the country further embroiled in political chaos amid hyperinflation.
Croatia turns left
Croatians on Sunday elected a new centre-left president in a tight race, according to Deutsche Welle. Social democrat Zoran Milanovic won 52.7% of the vote to defeat centre-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.
Attack on US base in Kenya
A US service member and two civilian contractors were killed in an attack on an airstrip located near the Camp Simba US base in Kenya on Sunday. CNN reports that Kenya's defence forces say they killed four terrorists in the attack, which was claimed by Al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab.
Gervais on top form at Golden Globes
Controversial host Ricky Gervais produced another blistering monologue as he hosted the Gold Globes awards on Sunday night. Gervais aimed his ire this time at media companies and the lack of moral fibre of Hollywood and TV stars. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” he told his audience. “You know nothing about the real world.” As for the awards, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Quentin Tarantino picked up two each. The Guardian has the full list
“Pope of Beaujolais" dies
The man responsible for transforming Beaujolais Nouveau into a global phenomenon has died at the age of 86, the BBC reports. A tireless promoter of Beaujolais, Georges Duboeuf opened his own winery in 1964 and by 2018 it was producing about 30 million bottles a year.
Celebrate Dräikinneksdag
As many Luxembourg residents return to work today, don’t forget to buy a frangipane cake to celebrate Dräikinneksdag (three kings’ day), or The Feast of the Epiphany. The cake traditionally includes a hidden favour--usually ceramic--and whoever finds it in their slice gets to be “king” for the day (the cake comes with a gold-painted cardboard crown). Find a full explanation here.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts