Some 17,000 vehicles without inspection certificate

3.62% of vehicles, including passenger cars and vans, no longer have a technical inspection certificate. The figures were unveiled by mobility minister François Bausch.
MP Mars Di Bartolomeo (LSAP) was apparently surprised that between 300,000 and 600,000 vehicles were not presented for inspection in France, a figure that has been growing. He therefore asked deputy prime minister and mobility minister François Bausch (Déi Gréng) in order to find out what was happening in Luxembourg.
The minister said that 89% of registered vehicles were categorised as passenger cars (category M1, with technical inspection required after four years of circulation, then six years, then annually) or vans (N1, with annual technical inspection). Bausch said that each owner was free… not to present their car for this inspection. However, they can no longer circulate, and the vehicle is automatically deregistered after two years, except in the event of a temporary decommissioning by the owner.
1,645 fines in 2019
"It is understandable that the following figures should be analysed with a certain degree of caution," Bausch noted. He pointed out that 25,632 N1 and M1 vehicles currently no longer have a valid technical inspection certificate. But 8,633 cars scheduled to show up between March 18 and June 24 benefitted, due to the health crisis, from the possibility of doing so until September 1. “It follows that, out of a set of 470,171 M1 and N1 vehicles registered in Luxembourg and after subtracting the vehicles not presented following the health crisis, around 17,000 vehicles currently no longer have a valid technical inspection certificate, i.e., 3.62% of the M1 and N1 vehicle fleet," the minister concluded.
In 2019, 1,645 fines were handed out by police for vehicles that were traveling without having their roadworthiness certificate. The cost of the ticket is, however, dissuasive: a €145 fine and the removal of two points from the driver's licence.
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam.lu