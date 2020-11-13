10 things to do this week

Get Josh’s new track

13.11.2020

Luxembourg-based Josh Island releases his new single ‘Fire In You’ on Friday 13 November.

Southern hospital group appoints new chief

News Current affairs 13.11.2020 Delano staff
The new director will lead the new Südspidol project, pictured above, which will bring together the hospitals in Dudelange, Esch and Niederkorn

Photo: Chem

The Emile Mayrisch Hospital Centre, Chem, will have a new general manager effective of 1 February 2021 following the appointment of Dr René Metz.

He will take charge of a 1,884-strong staff and 261 physicians across the three sites of Esch-sur-Alzette, Niederkorn and Dudelange, which treat more than 144,000 patients per year. He will also work on the development of the future Südspidol hospital.

Metz, who has a 40-year career in medicine, first joined the hospital in 1998 when he and colleagues set up a neurology service within the stroke unit.

A graduate of the Université Catholique de Louvain, where he was a student-researcher in neurophysiology from 1985 to 1990, he specialised in neurology; at the Clinique Saint-Pierre in Ottignies-LLN, the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels, the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was a research fellow at Harvard Medical School from 1993-1994 and at the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg. From 1996 to 1997, he completed a post-specialisation year in neurosonology (Echo-Doppler) at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne.

The transition period will be led by Daniel Cardao, who took over as acting chief executive officer as of 1 September, following the departure of Dr Hansjörg Reimer. 

