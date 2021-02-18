Spire to deliver data for European maritime safety

New space firm Spire Global has been selected by European Maritime Safety Agency to provide data that will contribute to preventing collisions, aiding search and rescue operations and helping vessel tracking.
Spire is one of the space companies that set up a European base in Luxembourg after the country launched its space resources initiative in 2016.
It will deliver data to support EMSA’s mission of ensuring safe maritime transport, preventing loss of life at sea but also monitoring oil spills and pollution. Spire’s data feed will improve global coverage of ships, including waterways close to the north and south poles, the company said in a statement.
“By partnering with Spire, EMSA will have better awareness of what, when and where vessels are around the world,” it said.
Spire has a network of more than 100 satellites delivering Earth observation data to its clients. It is active in weather information, maritime analysis, air traffic data and advanced Earth information.
The company recently secured the European Investment Bank’s first loan issued to a European new space company. The €20m venture debt financing agreement, announced in December 2020, will back capital expenditure and research and development activities.