Sport: RCL to take up training again in July

Rugby Club Luxembourg will restart its activities later this month.
The club said in an announcement that training will resume on 20 July and that it is looking for new players.
Under current public health measures, the club is permitted to practice, but no games are permitted and no matches are currently scheduled, according to a club spokeswoman.
However, the press release indicated that RCL is preparing for the 2020-2021 season, which tentatively is set to begin in September.
To that end, the club announced the appointment of James Kent as director of rugby. Coaches Scott Browne and Izak Saayman will return, with Browne focussing on offense and Saayman on defence.
Oisin Kilgallen, RCL team captain, stated in the press release:
“The players are really looking forward to getting started with the new season and back on the pitch. This will be RCL’s third consecutive season playing top division rugby in Bundesliga 1 and there’s a huge sense of optimism and belief building amongst the squad.”
RCL seniors play in the German Bundesliga. Juniors play in the Belgian league.
Training will take place Mondays and Wednesday at Boy Konen stadium in Cessange. The junior squad will train from 6pm to 7:30pm and the senior squad from 7:30pm to 9pm.
The club released a pre-season promotional video on Sunday as part of its recruitment drive:
Information on how to join RCL can be found on its website.