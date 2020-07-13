Sports: Diseviscourt breaks record; Pereira leads Supercup

Luxembourg cyclist Ralph Diseviscourt and Porsche Supercup pilot Dylan Pereira made sporting headlines over the weekend.
Ultra-cyclist Ralph “Dizzy” Diseviscourt beat the world 24-hour distance record by pedalling a total of 915.39 kilometres between Saturday and Sunday. He completed 221 laps of a 4.34km circuit around the upper reservoir of the Vianden hydroelectric power plant and smashed the previous world record of 894km held by Australian cyclist Mitch Anderson.
Meanwhile, down at the Red Bull Ring motor racing circuit in Spielberg, Austria, Dylan Pereira won the latest round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020 by almost four seconds on Sunday. Starting from third place on the grid, Pereira immediately moving up to 2nd place. On the second lap he made a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre to take the lead and held on for the victory that moved him to the top of the championship.
Dylan Pereira celebrates his victory in Austria. Photo: Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
Both athletes were congratulated by sports minister Dan Kersch (LSAP).