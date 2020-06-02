Spring 2020: good weather for lockdown, bad for farming

The bright and dry weather may have been good for morale during lockdown, but it is a cause for concern among farmers.
Luxembourg’s agricultural administration, Asta, reported on Monday that spring 2020 was 1.1°C warmer and significantly drier than the average for the preceding reference period. Indeed, not a single drop of rain was recorded from 22 March to 27 April. The late frost shortly after Easter could also have damaged fruit crops.
“As a result of this drought, agricultural crops in our country are currently in an unsatisfactory state. This worrying water shortage is affecting agriculture, meadows and vegetable cultivation, all of which need rainfall during this growing season,” Asta wrote.
The bleak outlook follows an extreme summer in 2019, which will be remembered for its three heatwaves and a devastating category F2 tornado in the south of the country. According to Asta, the European Commission has forecast a decline in agricultural yields for this part of Europe. It added that weather conditions in the coming weeks will be particularly critical for winter wheat, summer crops including maize and grassland.