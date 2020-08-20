St George's awaits grade re-issue

A-level and IGCSE students at St George’s face a longer wait for results than usual, following a U-turn in the UK government’s grading system.
When physical examinations were cancelled because of the pandemic, the UK developed an algorithm to calculate results. The result was a downgrading of 40% of A-level results compared to predicted grades, scuppering the higher education plans of thousands of students.
After a disastrous week in which UK students took to the streets to protest against the biased algorithm, students will now be issued grades that reflect teacher estimates.
A-level results were released on 13 August and GCSE results were expected on 20 August. However, a St George’s International school spokesperson said the U-turn means A-level grades have to be re-issued, and IGCSE grades may be delayed.
This appears to be a formality since all A-level graduates had accepted offers at their choice of university, according to Dr Christian Barkei, principal of the Hamm-based private school.
“We are confident that the grades submitted by the school to the examination boards closely reflect the hard work and determination our students have shown over the last months and years. We would also like to thank our colleagues for accurately reporting the achievement and progress of our students.”
How did it go so wrong?
When covid restrictions prevented physical examinations from taking place in the spring of 2020, an algorithm was introduced that would calculate the final year results of high school students based on a student’s ranking within their school and the school’s historical performance.
On a national level, the final results generated by the algorithm were similar to previous years, with a slight improvement. But, because of the way the algorithm was designed, results from independent schools rose by more than those from students in state schools.
Overall, 35.6 % of grades were adjusted down by a single grade, while 3.3 % went down by two grades, and 0.2% went down by three.