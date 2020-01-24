St George’s to Host KS3 Information Evening for Families

Luxembourg-Hamm, 20th January 2020
On Thursday 6th February 2020, St George’s International School will be hosting a Key Stage 3 Information Evening for students and their families.
The first three years of Secondary school are referred to as Key Stage 3 (KS3) and this Information Evening is for students aged 11 to 14 (and their parents) who want to learn more about the Secondary curriculum. There will be presentations given by senior members of Key Stage 3 followed by a Q&A session. This Key Stage 3 Information Evening is open to students finishing Primary School or who are currently attending Secondary school elsewhere.
St George’s International School has a caring and supportive learning environment with high expectations of all students. The Secondary school has over 300 students; small enough to be able to focus on individual needs, but large enough to offer a broad and balanced academic curriculum. Classes are in English and students who successfully complete Key Stage 3 move on to take IGCSE qualifications, the world's most popular international qualification for students aged 14 to 16.
To sign up for this Information Evening click here. Or check out our twitter page:
For those who are interested in our Secondary curriculum for other age groups, St George’s is hosting several events in the upcoming months, please see below:
Key Stage 5 Information Evening on Thursday 19th March 2020
Details: Open to students aged 15 and 16 who are interested in learning more about the St George’s pre-university curriculum.
Location: St George’s Auditorium
Time: 6:00pm
Sign up here.
Secondary Open Morning on Thursday 26th March 2020
Details: Open to all students wishing to start Secondary School at St George’s, there will be presentations and a tour of the school.
Location: St George’s International School
Time: 08:30-12:00pm
Sign up here.
Key Stage 4 Information Evening on Thursday 2nd April 2020
Details: The evening is for students aged 13 and 14 who want to learn more about the Higher Secondary curriculum leading to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE)
Location: St George’s Auditorium
Time: 6:00pm
Sign up here.
Secondary Information Evening on Thursday 7th May 2020
Details: The evening is for all prospective secondary students (and their parents) who want to discover more about its Secondary curriculum, excellent examination results and university destinations.
Location: St George’s Auditorium
Time: 6:00pm
Sign up here.
These events are free of charge and are held in English for all those who are interested in attending. More information is available on www.st-georges.lu or by contacting [email protected].