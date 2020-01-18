Start me up: Bellamy rocks with new menu

Bellamy’s winter menu features eye-catching, starter-sized dishes packed with flavour.
People are bored with the traditional three-course dinner formula, says Bellamy owner Sebastiaan van der Weerden. He and partner Rodolphe Chevalier from Vinoteca, alongside chef Sébastien Jully, have developed a concept at Bellamy that addresses the expectations of a clientele that wants to enjoy high-end food and exquisite wines in a less formal setting than a traditional “gastronomy” restaurant.
The boutique bar serves a tapas-style menu of tempting dishes that are made for sharing. But these are far from traditional tapas, rather they are mini versions of dishes--as a four- or eight-portion serving--that could be starters, or even main courses, on the menu at fine-dining venues.
The new winter menu, launched this week, features 15 exquisitely presented dishes with a wide enough range of ingredients that means everyone should be able to find something they like.
The stand-outs include a beautifully balanced sea bass tartare that combines the flavour of the fish with a nice hint of citron, offset by buttery avocado and the subtle crunch of toasted pine nuts. Another winning citron-seafood combo comes courtesy of a lemon macaron with crab--the clean, fresh flavour of the latter providing a contrast to the sugar confection. A dish of crayfish in a rouille sauce is also delicately sweet and herby.
Vegetarians are catered for with a couple of truly great dishes. A pasta “risotto” with carrot and cumin is beautifully topped by a crisp tuille concealing a glazed miniature carrot. The “risotto” itself is soft and earthy with the cumin complementing the sweetness of the carrot. Truffled scrambled eggs are light and fluffy with the shavings of the fungus and a dairy foam providing contrasting levels of texture.
But meat lovers also get a look. A fantastic saddle of rabbit is stuffed with perfectly cooked liver and served in a mustard sauce, while the meat of a quail leg just falls off the bone and comes with a great accompaniment of olives and capers that cuts through the subtle game flavour of the bird.
The price of the dishes ranges between €6 and €14 for portions of four, and double that for portions of eight. Seems like the team are really on to a winning formula.
Bellamy at 16 rue de la Boucherie in the old town is open for dining from 12 to 2pm and from 7pm to midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 12pm to midnight Friday and Saturday.