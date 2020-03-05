State of emergency in California; Biden enjoys “Joementum”

Thunberg slams Green Deal, Flybe collapses, Thuringia crisis defused, Venezuelan birth rate, longest cycle bridge and a quick weekend what’s on guide. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Congress approves coronavirus funding
California has declared a state of emergency after its first coronavirus fatality. A 71-year-old man died in a hospital near Sacramento on Wednesday, the BBC reports. 11 people have died in the United States and at least 150 patients have been infected. Congress on Wednesday approved a bill to release a total of $8.3 billion in emergency aid to help handle the outbreak. CNN and Fox News reported that Matt Gaetz of Florida wore a gas mask as he reluctantly voted in favour of the bill. The stunt gave rise to comments on Raw Story, Alter Net, and The Daily Beast. Meanwhile, The Italian government has ordered the closure of all schools and universities until 15 March, the UK saw its biggest daily increase in reported cases, which now stands at 87, and Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has called the outbreak a pandemic. Australia's chief medical officer said the worst-case scenario for the country was “some millions of people being infected over a period of several weeks.” And to top it all, MGM Universal has postponed the release of the new James Bond film, “No Time to Die”. As usual, updates are being posted by The Guardian, CNBC, and Aljazeera.
“Joementum” sees Biden surge ahead
Former vice-president Joe Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic primary race on Super Tuesday has been labelled “Joementum” by his campaign. Biden’s win in the Texas primary, as reported by CNBC, Texas Tribune, and CNN, sealed what The Guardian has called the argument about his electability. Biden has also received the backing of Mike Bloomberg after the billionaire dropped out of the race on Wednesday, The New York Times and CNN report. Politico has interesting insight into Bloomberg’s failed campaign. But Biden still faces a challenge from Bernie Sanders, whose campaign is looking at ways it can unite with that of Elizabeth Warren if she decides to step out of the race, The Washington Post, Business Insider and USA Today report.
Thunberg decries EU climate strategy
Activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused the EU of “pretending” to be a leader on climate change and dismissed its Green Deal package as “surrender”, the BBC, Reuters and The Irish Times report. Thunberg had been invited to Brussels to address the European Parliament on the day that Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled details of her cornerstone climate change strategy, which includes a 2050 net zero emissions target that would be legally binding.
Flybe in administration
Flybe has collapsed after failing to secure the funding needed to save the airline. The BBC reports that the UK government has declared it is willing to help Flybe’s 2,300 staff find new jobs and will work to find replacement services. The Daily Mail reports that many passengers were left stranded as seizure notices were placed on planes overnight.
Ramelow election defuses Thuringia crisis
The Left party's Bodo Ramelow was elected the state premier of Thuringia on Wednesday in a move that has temporarily defused the political crisis in the east German state. The AfD’s Björn Höcke withdrew from the race before the third round of voting, but later refused to shake Ramelow’s hand, Deutsche Welle and the FT report.
Maduro urges women to have multiple children
Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro has urged every woman in the country to have six children, “For the good of the country!” The president was speaking at an event promoting a women’s healthcare plan, The Guardian and Fox News report.
Linguist charged with transmitting classified intelligence
Mariam Taha Thompson, a Defense Department linguist, has been charged with revealing the names of key American assets and putting their lives at risk, Reuters reports.
Something for the weekend
Friday 6 March: the Luxembourg City Film Festival is in full swing and runs until 15 March. Friday’s highlights include award-winning British film “Bait”, harrowing Luxembourg co-produced documentary “Collective”, and bittersweet Australian coming of age drama “Babyteeth”. The Festival of English-language School Theatre is also on all weekend in Mersch. Saturday 7 March: celebrate Celtic music at Dudelange’s always impressive Zeltik fest, join the women’s strike for equality, or watch Flamenco star Patricia Guerrero at the Grand Théâtre. Sunday 8 March: watch English-language theatre piece “Footnotes” at Neimënster, or catch surreal comedy “Greener Grass”, creepy documentary “Wrinkles The Clown” (at a secret location), or heartbreaking Colombian heart-of-darkness journey “Valley of Lost Souls” at the Luxembourg City Film Festival.
Dutch cyclists to ride the “blue carpet”
No, it is not a euphemism for indulging in recreational drugs. The “blue carpet”, or Blauwe Loper, is an 800-metre long bridge in Groningen province that will be dedicated exclusively to cyclists, and pedestrians. It is currently under construction and when finished will be Europe’s longest cyclists’ bridge. And it is also bat-friendly. The Guardian and Forbes have details.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts