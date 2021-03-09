State won’t bid on Birtrange castle

The Luxembourg government isn’t bidding on Birtrange castle, which was put up for auction by the Red Cross, officials have confirmed.
Located in the north of Luxembourg, the château was bequeathed to the Red Cross by its former owner, baroness Claudine de Broqueville, upon her death in January 2018.
The Red Cross at the start of the year said it was selling the property with the proceeds in part financing the organisation’s new headquarter in Howald. Sitting on 85 hectares of land, the site is a national monument, with foundations dating to the 13th century although its current shape dates mostly to the 1700s.
Finance minister Pierre Gramegna (DP), culture minister Sam Tanson (déi Gréng) and Bob Kieffer of the Luxembourg treasury in a joint statement said the state would not be bidding on the property, which has been sitting empty since 2002.
They said there was no obvious need for the premises and high renovation and maintenance costs would make it an unsound investment.
The castle is located between the communes of Schieren, Ettelbruck and Colmar Berg, who had, at one point, expressed an interest. Offers on the property can be submitted until 12 March, with a starting price of €5.2m.
The château in the 1800s belonged to the de Blochausen family, which notably produced baron Félix de Blochausen, who was prime minister between 1874 and 1885. In 1935 it was turned over to the de Broquevilles. Charles de Broqueville was prime minister of Belgium between 1911 and 1918, and again from 1932 to 1934.
During the Second World War, the US army stationed troops at the castle. In addition to the main house, the site features a chapel and numerous other buildings.
This article was first published in French on paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.