Still an owner’s market for commercial real estate

Even though offices in Luxembourg were left deserted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, life should return in 2021.
Ahmed Kahilia--consultant at commercial realtor CBRE--remains optimistic about the market in 2021, estimating that demand for office space will remain high even if prices may stabilise.
What impact will teleworking have on the office market?
Real estate is the second most important expense for businesses. It’s something that companies are scrutinising, and we can imagine that some companies will want to optimise their space and reduce costs.
But the situation in Luxembourg is different from that of our neighbours because of the limited number of teleworking days for cross-border workers. I don’t think that we will continue to work from home in 2021 as massively as in 2020. And companies will want more space to de-densify, for example in open plan offices.
How will these developments impact prices?
In the current context, we won’t see a fall in prices but rather a stabilisation. We are in an owner’s market and there are very few availabilities in core districts. In 2020, take-up will be at more than 200,000 square metres.
There is very little speculative construction in Luxembourg. Buildings are pre-let. Before starting construction, the first step is to try to find a tenant. What could change in future is that the time to market the properties will get longer because companies want to delay making any decisions.
In the medium term, we are in uncertainty linked to the health crisis.
What is the future for business districts like Kirchberg?
The stakes will be accentuated especially at the level of mobility and infrastructure. Statec [Luxembourg’s statistics bureau] estimates 600,000 cross-border workers by 2040, versus 200,000 today. This is a major issue for developers who will have to find the right locations.
It is a safe bet that districts on the border will become very popular. Some companies might choose a smaller central office with satellite locations elsewhere in the country.
Because of the pandemic and remote working, spaces like Kirchberg have been pretty empty. We have seen a lot of shops unfrequented, also in avenue de la Gare and Grand-Rue. For commercial spaces in those areas, it will depend on the evolution of the crisis as everything is correlated--gross domestic product, jobs, demand for offices and consumption in commercial spaces.
This article originally appeared in the 2021 Forecast edition of Delano released on 16 December.