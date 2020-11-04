Strong results for Uni.lu in Times Higher Education ranking

The University of Luxembourg scored highly in major subject areas in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) ranking.
Out of over 1,500 universities from 93 countries across the world, Uni.lu took position 201-250 overall. The computer science department scored particularly high, ranking 89th in the world, compared to 90th in the 2020 ranking.
Additionally, Uni.lu increased its ranking in three further subject areas–-physical sciences, psychology, engineering and technology–-and was also featured in the ranking for the first time in three other subject areas, namely life sciences, clinical health as well as arts and humanities.
Every year, Times Higher Education ranks universities around the world according to five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outcome and international outlook. Due to its multilingual nature and an international student count of over 50%, the university took third place worldwide in the international outlook category, just behind the City University of Hong Kong and Macau University of Science and Technology.
Founded in 2003, Luxembourg’s university has been included in the ranking since 2016 and in 2020 also took 12th place (up from 17th in 2019) in the Times Higher Education Young University ranking that looked at over 400 universities under 50 years old.
Take a look at all the details of the University of Luxembourg’s position across subject areas and categories in the THE 2021 ranking.