Subsidies paid for smart mobility since March 2019

The government has paid out €10m in subsidies to people buying a bicycle, pedelec, or an electric or hybrid vehicle as part of its “Clever fueren” grant introduced in March 2019.
The programme has been a success, said environment minister Carole Dieschbourg in answer to a parliamenty question, with 1,016 grants paid out for electric vehicles and another 639 for hybrid cars. Added to that are 39 electric vans, 52 electric mopeds, 11 electric motorcycles and four electric quads.
Over the same period of time, the government helped finance the purchase of 5,600 bicycles and 4,900 pedelecs.
The scheme has been in such a high demand that the waiting period has stretched to six months for bicycles and pedelecs, Dieschbourg said. It normally takes around four weeks between a request for financing being submitted and the money being transferred.
The ministry is hiring more staff and temporarily re-allocating employees internally to help clear the backlog, she said.