Summer measures aim to make Lux more cycle-friendly

Bike shuttles, car exclusions on certain roads and luggage transfers for cycle tourism are among the latest measures designed to promote cycling in Luxembourg over the summer.
After the subsidy for the purchase of traditional or electric assistance bikes purchased from 11 May-31 March was doubled to €600 (capped at 50% of the purchase price), mobility minister François Bausch (déi Gréng) and tourism minister Lex Delles (DP) dropped a few more incentives.
“The revival of cycling has been particularly marked since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Our aim is to take full advantage of this boom by making room for cycling even more consistently,” Bausch said in a press conference on Friday.
Bicycle shuttle
During CFL works on the North line, a specific bicycle shuttle will be set up to allow continuous transport of cyclists’ bicycles. As places will be limited to 8 bicycles, CFL will offer a reservation service no later than 4 hours before the departure of the shuttle.
16 car-free road sections
From 1-31 August, the services of the highways and bridges authority will close certain sections of roads to normal motorised traffic. Only cyclists, RGTR buses and local residents will be allowed to use the following sections:
- The Mullerthal via CP3 and CP2
- Gonderange - CR129
- Alzingen - Syren
- A section of "Vëloexpresswee Esch-Luxembourg"
- Mamer -Schoenfels
- Mondorf - Ellange
- Koedange - Godbrange
- Bettel - Hoesdorf
- Wilwerdange - Weiswampach
- Ettelbrück - Welsdorf
- Limpach - Pissange
- Mensdorf - Übersyren
- Septfontaines - CR110 (Koerich)
- Steinsel - Hunsdorf - Prettingen - Gosseldingen - Mersch
- Sandweiler - Scheedhaff
- CR233 - CFL bridge
All these proposals are submitted to the municipalities by circular in order to exercise their right of veto until 23 June 2020.
Luggage transport for hikers and cyclists
Starting 23 June, hikers and cyclists staying in different accommodation in Luxembourg will be able benefit from a luggage transport service. This service provides for luggage to be transported from one accommodation structure to another, while the customer is walking or cycling to his or her next destination.
As part of the revival of the tourism sector, it has been decided that this new service will be offered free of charge until the end of the year.