SuperDrecksKëscht, pinkwashing and Capitani: 100,7 roundup

Delano editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts joined Natasha Ehrmann on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 19 February.
They discussed the allegations surrounding the contract between the company that runs the SuperDrecksKëscht and the state and whether it has a monopoly on some of the services it provides.
Then Natasha and Duncan turned their attention to calls from the LGBTQ community for companies to be wary of “pinkwashing”, when they might be tempted to publicly promote an image of inclusivity but in fact take no concrete action to ensure that employees are treated equally regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. This followed the publication by IMS of its first best practices guide for LGBTQ inclusion in the workplace.
They also chatted, as one does on a Friday evening, about TV. Specifically, the success being enjoyed around the world on streaming platform Netflix by Luxembourg crime series Capitani. Last week the programme, produced by samsa film for RTL Luxembourg, was the most watched series on the streaming platform in countries as far flung as Uruguay and Greece. Platforms like Netflix and HBO may well offer film production companies in the grand duchy an alternative source of funding, it has been suggested.
Finally, the roundup looked at a number of events that listeners might consider attending over the coming week.
"Connecting" is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7. Catch the next Delano segment on the 100,7 airwaves on 26 February.