Survey examines crisis impact on society

How did the covid-19 crisis impact families and their expectations? That is a question that researchers are hoping to gain insights into through a public survey, being conducted in Luxembourg.
Led by the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (Liser) and University of Luxembourg, the large-scale survey aims to probe the impact on physical and mental health, work, daily life, mobility and family relations.
“These dimensions are easy to list but they are harder to quantify objectively,” Liser writes.
The survey is aimed at all people aged 16 and over living in Luxembourg as well as cross-border workers.
“The responses will allow us to better understand the scale of the social economic impacts of the crisis and to build a clear picture of those affects to inform political decisions which will have to be taken in the coming weeks and months,” Liser writes.
Participation is voluntary and all responses are treated anonymously. The survey is conducted in two stages: an online survey regarding the experience during and after lockdown, and a second phase once life returns to a more regular pace. The questionnaire is available in French, German and English.