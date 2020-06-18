Survey: Luxair ranked top employer before covid-19

The most popular employer of 2020 is Luxair according to Randstad's annual survey. It is one of three companies from the logistics and transport sector to make the top five.
Luxair touches down in first place in the ranking of the most attractive companies in Luxembourg published by Randstad. More than 51% of the 1,500 respondents said they would like to work for this employer. The Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'État came second, followed by CFL, Post Group and then Cargolux.
In the competition between sectors, logistics and transport are the most popular. They are perceived as "offering high job security and good financial health. What's more, companies in this sector enjoy a very good reputation," Randstad wrote.
The annual study was carried out by the temporary work specialist before covid-19. "In these uncertain times, the employer brand is more important than ever. The results of this research can be very useful in building a more relevant employer branding strategy for each company," it wrote.
Salary, the number one criterion
The most important criterion when choosing an employer remains the salary, for 67% of the respondents. The proportion was above the average for the 33 countries surveyed was 57%.
Other non-monetary benefits are becoming increasingly important. As was the case last year, job security is in second place. It was favoured by 59% of respondents in Luxembourg. This was followed by work-life balance (53%) and more flexible working opportunities (46%).
64% of employees who changed jobs in 2019 did so to find a better work-life balance and 50% for more flexibility. Even before being forced to do so by covid-19, 70% of respondents wanted to be able to work from home. "The pandemic is only accelerating these trends and causing employers to adapt to a new world of work," said Jos Schut, human resources manager at Randstad.
Do employers pay enough attention to the needs of their employees? Not according to Randstad: "Respondents said that their workplace generally did not meet their most important desires, with one exception: job security."
"Companies that fail to address this problem will find it more difficult to attract the talent they need to grow".
This article is translated from an article published on Paperjam.