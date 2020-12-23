Swiss Life buys Cloche d'Or "Bijou" building

With its construction only just finished, the Cloche d’Or office building "Bijou" changes hands. Promobe and Extensa have sold it to Swiss Life Asset Managers France for an undisclosed price.
Located between the Deloitte and Alter Domus offices at the Cloche d'Or, construction work for the “Bijou” began in 2018, structural works were completed by May 2019 and the building was finally ready in mid-June 2020. It has now been sold.
"The property is ideally located at the Cloche d'Or, a new district designed with an ideal mix, bringing together headquarters of major international groups as well as shops, the Lycée Vauban, housing infrastructures and the future largest park in Luxembourg," said the new buyer in a statement, adding that the "building is rented 100% to three first-class tenants on firm terms of nine years."
These tenants include Antin Infrastructure Partners, the first company to settle there.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.