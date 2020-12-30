On-site take-aways must close at 9pm though home deliveries may continue after the curfew, the government has clarified.
Sven Clement (Pirate Party) raised the matter after Luxembourg introduced a 9pm curfew from 26 December. Restaurants have meanwhile been closed since mid-November but are permitted to offer take-away services.
Responding to Clement’s parliamentary question, small and medium-sized business minister Lex Delles (DP) said that a distinction must be made between take-away and delivery services.
“As public transport is prohibited between 9pm and 6am and take-away is not a valid reason for travel, the customer may not use the take-away option after 9 pm. At the delivery service, the customer receives his order delivered by the restaurateur at home. The restaurateur therefore delivers as part of his professional activity. Accordingly, the delivery service is possible even after 9 pm,” the minister wrote.
Restaurants and caterers have been notified of the clarification via the Horeca federation.
Luxembourg's government closed restaurants and bars mid-November in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Eateries are, however, permitted to offer take-away and home delivery on food orders.