Take cancer quiz

To mark World Cancer Day the University of Luxembourg has launched a quiz that may help clear up some misunderstandings about cancers.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and Luxembourg’s health ministry figures show that around 600 men and 500 women die from cancer each year. But the ministry estimates that around 40% of cancer cases are preventable.
The University of Luxembourg’s didactic quiz, published on digital learning website Kahoot, features 13 multiple choice questions related to causes of cancer, risk factors, diagnostic tools and treatments.
Delano readers can also have a go at answering the questions by clicking on the link here. There is no prize and the quiz is not intended to be taken as direct medical advice. Rather its aim is to remind people, across all demographics, of the risks of cancer and also answer some of the frequent questions they may have, or even clear up some common misconceptions about cancers. Here is a chart showing some of the common signs and symptoms of cancer.
Infographic: UICC
World Cancer Day is marked every 4 February as a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The organization says that this year’s theme--I Am and I Will--is all about individuals and their commitment to act. “We believe that through our positive actions, together we can reach the target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer and noncommunicable diseases by one third by 2030,” the UICC says.