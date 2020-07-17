Take note: Jérôme Konen’s fave binge-watching and culinary delights

Kinneksbond general manager Jérôme Konen is a fan of procedural dramas and comic actress Catherine O'Hara, and has channelled the spirit of Ketty Thull in the kitchen.
Photo: boshua / Bohumil Kostohryz
As part of our Summer like no other series, Delano is asking local personalities for their culture tips and leisure time recommendations. This week Kinneksbond general manager Jérôme Konen talks about TV series and an essential Luxembourg cookbook.
The covid-19 confinement period taught me to cherish all the little things and moments in life, both on a private and professional level. Although the experience of going to the theatre will be quite different because of the sanitary measures, I am looking forward to reopening again in September (fingers crossed), to welcoming artists and spectators and to sharing some passionate (long-distance, if I may say) discussions before and after the shows.
“The Good Fight” TV series
I’m a huge fan of procedural dramas and “The Good Fight” adds a spicy mix of comedy and real-life politics to the genre. I binge-watched it during confinement.
The show feels both visionary in terms of the topics it tackles (police brutality, BLM-movement…) and cathartic in the way it depicts Diane Lockhart trying to navigate a world she hardly recognizes, becoming increasingly troubled by Trump-era politics. Her character’s constant feeling of losing grip on reality were quite identical to most people’s reaction to the pandemic, I think.
The first three seasons are available on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer to season 1 here:
Ketty Thull: l'ouvrage de reference de la tradition culinaire
Like a lot of people, I used the confinement period to level up my cooking skills. As a Luxemburger, of course that meant channelling the spirit of Ketty Thull. As her recipes are mouth-wateringly delicious--they systematically include butter, cream and / or bacon--and yet not too challenging, I even managed to have my own take on them after a few weeks.
I binge-watched this when I needed a good laugh during confinement.
The wealthy Rose family lose their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager and are forced to rebuild their lives in a small town named Schitt's Creek. Although the premise sounds like a rehash of several other shows and movies, the series features some of the most touching and endearing characters I have ever encountered… and Catherine O'Hara, from “Home Alone” fame. She is a true comic genius and “Schitt’s Creek” made me (re)discover certainly one of the most underrated actresses of our time.
Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released the show in Europe, yet. So, go to the attic, get your old DVD player and order the box sets. Watch the trailer for season 1 here:
Visit the Kinneksbond website to keep in touch with what’s happening at the Mamer cultural centre.
Delano.lu uses cookies to save your preferences, manage advertisements, provide more relevant content based on your interests, and continually improve user experience. By continuing to navigate on this site, you agree to the use of these cookies. For more details, you can read our Privacy Policy.Close