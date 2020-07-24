10 things to do this week

Take note: Sasha Baillie’s culture and media tips

News Lifestyle 24.07.2020 As told to Duncan Roberts
In her spare time, Luxinnovation CEO Sasha Baillie listens to the engaging Rachman Review podcast, enjoys comedy-drama Grace & Frankie with her kids, and gets fit with Asana Rebel.

Photo: Marion Dessard/Luxinnovation

As part of our Summer like no other series, Delano is asking local personalities for their leisure time recommendations. This week Luxinnovation CEO Sasha Baillie enjoys an engaging podcast, gets fit and shares comedy gold with her kids.

The covid-19 confinement period taught me the importance of reaching out to others and communicating with one another. Regardless of the digital tools at our disposal, that we have been successfully able to test and get used to during the crisis, human interaction and the conscious effort of conveying and sharing thoughts, ideas and just basic information with others is not only essential to our wellbeing but it is crucial for sensible and balanced decisions to be taken.

Grace & Frankie

Regularly in the evenings after dinner with my tweenager kids, as a way to switch from work/school mode to relaxing together, I would watch this American comedy-drama. It’s about how two women who don’t particularly like each other end up connecting and helping each other out in the face of adversity. Very funny situations as different personalities, including their families and friends, interact.

The show is available on Netflix. Watch the trailer to season 1 here:

The Rachman Review

I like this podcast’s insightful and informative interviews with politicians, academics, thinkers and decision-makers on international economic, political and social issues impacting us all. The interviews are led by the FT’s chief foreign affairs analyst Gideon Rachman, a brilliant journalist and writer, who I had the chance to cross paths with in Brussels many years ago. He manages to convey complex issues in a clear and engaging manner.

Every episode is an eye-opener and makes one even more aware of the multiple effects events elsewhere in the world have on our daily lives and how important it is to preserve and defend our key democratic, social and liberal values at all levels.

I listen to it while driving and while exercising.

It is available on a podcast app via the FT but can also be heard online here.

Asana Rebel’s exercise & well-being app

I discovered this app a few years ago via LinkedIn. It features well-explained, pleasant and varied yoga classes with many different types and levels of exercise. It’s wonderful to take a class first thing in the morning at my own pace before starting the usual busy day.

Search for Asana Rebel in the app store or Google play or subscribe to her YouTube channel.

Watch a teaser video here:

